WaterAid: Over 1.6 Million People To Benefit From Hygiene Intervention In Enugu

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – WaterAid Nigeria and Heineken African Foundation (HAF), in collaboration with the Enugu state Ministry of Water resources have launched an intervention programme, ‘Clean Family campaign’ aimed at changing the hygiene behaviour of citizens of the state

According to the organizations, over 1.6 million people are to benefit from the intervention process which is also designed to motivate citizens and healthcare facilities towards practicing key hygiene behavious, such as handwashing with soap, respiratory hygiene, social distancing amongst other.

Speaking during the official launch Friday in Enugu, their officials said the gesture will help to improve hygiene behaviour in Communities and healthcare facilities in the state for better outcomes.

WaterAid state programme Lead, Mr. Terkimbi Tom, who spoke via one of its Senior Staff, Mr. Eta Eteta, stated that the organization is committed to working with the Enugu state government to achieve its water Sanitation and hygiene targets.

Terkimbi, added that “delivering on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goal 6- clean water and sanitation for all is not a task any one government or organization can achieve.

“It requires a multi stakeholders approach, synergistic partnership and collaborative financing, WaterAid, is committed to working with the government, sector stakeholders and development partners towards making good hygiene a priority for all in Nigeria.

According to him, “everyone has a right to water, sanitation and hygiene and we all must act to leave no one behind.

In a good will massage at the event, Special Adviser to Enugu state governor on Water Resources, Mr. Dubem Onyia (Jr), pointed out that good hygiene is the first line of defense against infectious diseases, such as the novel dreaded Coronavirus diseases

He noted that national statistics show that 66% of residents in Enugu state do not have handwashing facilities with soap and water close to home, adding that a total of 62% have no access to basic sanitation services, while 28% do not have access to clean water.

Lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene WASH infrastructure makes the practice of good hygiene difficult, with attendant negative consequence on health, livelihoods, gender equality and socio-economic outcomes. he maintained.

Onyia said it is against this background we are launching the Clean family Campaign in Enugu state in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria, for better health outcomes especially in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is important to note that this campaign aligns with the national sanitation campaign Clean Nigeria. use the toilet which was launched by the federal government last year to deliver an open defecation free Nigeria by 2025.

We appreciate the Heineken Africa Foundation for the enormous support given to both the lunch and implementation of the campaign in the state.

The governor aide stated further that We are also grateful to WaterAid Nigeria, our technical partner, and South Saharan Social Development Organization SSSDO, our implementing partner for all the hard work that has gone into the process,

He added that we encourage every resident of state to maximize the campaign and adopt the recommended hygiene behavious.

We also want to encourage traditional, religious and Community leaders to support this process by leavraging on their social cultural influences to encourage people to practice the hygiene behaviours and help the campaign deliver on its objectives.

Our Correspondent reports that the event was attended by Representative of Nigeria Breweries Plc, makers of the Heineken brand of beer, WaterAid Nigeria officials, the media, and other stakeholders in water and Sanitation sector.

Spread the love





















