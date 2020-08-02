Edo 2020: PDP Publicity Secretary Denies Resignation Story

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary Mr. Chris Nehikhare has clarified he has not resigned his position in the party.

Nehikhare in a statement issued Sunday in Benin, the capital city said in the last 24 hours, there had been a “diabolical” post on social media suggesting that he had resigned.

However, he clarified that the information was a lie and the figment of the imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that had run out of ideas and decided to take the simple way out.

Nehikhare said: “I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. My covenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first.

“I remain in PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people. I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians.

“I remain in PDP to help Gov. Godwin Obaseki continue with his excellent job’’.