Edo Gov Election: Tribunal Adjourns As APC Closes Case

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned proceedings to March 3 for parties in the petition to adopt their final written addresses.

The adjournment followed the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close its case without presenting additional witnesses in defense of Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory in the September 21, 2024 election.

The tribunal is hearing a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of Okpebholo as the winner of the polls.

On Wednesday, the APC had said they had 28 witnesses lined up to testify and defend Okpebholo’s victory.

At the hearing, the party however presented four witnesses, three of the four witnesses alleged incidents of over-voting during the Governorship election.

However, they also stated that the results from the polling units where over-voting was recorded were cancelled.

During Thursday’s proceedings, however, APC’s lead counsel, Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), announced that the party would not be calling any additional witnesses as previously stated.

He told the court that the documents that they sought to rely upon to defend their case could not arrive from Benin City hence they can’t proceed with the case.

“Yesterday, we promised to present 28 witnesses. However, after a comprehensive review and considering that the documents are still in Benin, we have decided not to proceed with calling additional witnesses,” Orbih said.

“My Lords, time is of the essence, and we do not want to waste the tribunal’s time. We are happy to close the third respondent’s case if it pleases your Lordships.”

Neither the petitioners nor the respondents objected to APC’s submission to close its case.

The tribunal subsequently declared the case closed and adjourned proceedings to March 3, allowing all parties time to file and respond to their final written addresses before returning on the scheduled date for adoption.