EEDC Says National Grid Collapse Responsible For Black out in Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced a general national electricity system collapse affecting its power supply to the residents of the South-East.

Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, in a statement in Enugu on Monday, said that the collapse occurred on Monday, Oct. 14, at about 18:48p.m.

Ezeh, said that EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 18:48 hours today (Monday).

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”