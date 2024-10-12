EEDC To Embark On Massive Disconnection Of Indebted Electricity Customers In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has hinted that it will be embarking on massive disconnection of indebted electricity customers in the South-East geo political zone of the country.

Its spokesman, Mr Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed this on Friday in a statement, advised customers to promptly pay their electricity bills before the disconnection team gets to their premises.

He noted that failure to pay the electricity bill would attract a reconnection fee in addition to the outstanding amount being owed.

“Customers can pay their bills at the EEDC Cash Offices or any collection agent location nearest to them, and they must not wait for the marketers to visit before they can pay their bills.

“It is expected that the current electricity bill, which is for energy consumed in the previous month, is paid by the 12th day of the succeeding month.

According to him, “Customers that have arrears should endeavour to clear their bills or take advantage of our ongoing discount scheme – ASAP.

“Pay your bills promptly and on time and save yourself the inconveniences of being disconnected or surcharged,”

He added that EEDC could only sustain its operations and service to its esteemed customers when electricity bills are paid.

“EEDC is committed to serving you and wants you to help us serve you better,” he stated.