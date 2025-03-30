Eid-El-Fitr: FEC Urges Peaceful Celebration; Felicitates With Muslims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has felicitated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on behalf of FEC urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the significance of fasting.

The statement signed by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, office of SGF, quoted Akume urging the Muslims faithful to also reflect on the lessons of Eid-El-Fitr, which include steadfastness, charity, love and tolerance.

He called for peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationships among citizens, regardless of tribe or faith.

The SGF also encouraged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“He wished all Muslims a joyful and peaceful Eid-El-Fitr celebration on behalf of the FEC. (NAN)