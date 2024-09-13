W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Eid-Maulud: FG Declares Monday 16 Public Holiday

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, September 13th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Sept. 16 a public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani on Friday in Abuja.

Ajani stated that the Minister of

Interior minister  Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim Ummah  both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah, and by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the minister implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous nation. (NAN)

