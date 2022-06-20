Ekiti Governor -Elect, Oyebanji Visits Buhari In Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji at the Presidential Villa.

The newly elected Governor was led to the event by Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Atiku Bagudu, and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Ekiti, Kebbi, and Jigawa States, respectively.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari said he keenly followed the polls held on Saturday, June 18, and was delighted with the orderly conduct, and the way the electorate and security agencies comported themselves.

“I loved how the APC Governors mobilized, and supported you,” the President told Oyebanji. “I think the party is very lucky, and things are getting better. I congratulate the Chairman, and I pray you sustain it.”

Senator Adamu ascribed all the glory for the election victory to God, and pledged that same would be replicated in Osun State next month.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Campaign Council for Ekiti, Badaru congratulated Buhari on the successful outing, saying; “Your unending effort to reposition the party is paying off. If we combine the votes of the candidates that came second and third, our candidate still beat them by a wide margin. APC is being daily endeared to Nigerians. Our gratitude goes to you, Mr President.”

The Governor-elect, while appreciating the President said the election was a referendum on the party, “and a clear, positive signal to the election in Osun, and the National one next year. APC is still the party of choice.”

Oyebanji lauded the President “for the leadership and the level playing field you provided,” adding that he would be magnanimous in victory, as earlier advised by the president