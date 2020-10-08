#EndSARS: Enugu Police Warns Operatives Against Flouting Orders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following recent ban of operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Squad from routine patrols and low – risk duties by Nigeria’s Inspector General of police, (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, the Enugu state Command of the force, has warned the concerned officers against flouting the order and directive, even as it set up monitoring and enforcement Committee to ensure total Compliance.

Commissioner of Police in the State Ahmad AbdurRahman, who gave the warning on Wednesday in Enugu while drilling Operatives of the Command attached to (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) and Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) on the directives of the Nigeria’s police boss, said it is pertinent to address the officers “regarding the ban from routine patrols as well as other operational restrictions and disciplinary sanctions placed on the Tactical Squads.

African Examiner reports that the action of the IGP, followed public outcry on the alarming rate of humiliation, extortion, harassment, and intimidation of Nigerian youths and other innocent citizens by operatives of SARs and the other tactical squad of the Nigerian police force which recently led to mass protest across the country.

The CP, who took time to read out and re-emphasized every bit of the order and directives, tasked the Operatives to “take responsibility and comply as directed, warning that anyone found wanting will seriously have self to blame.

He also reiterates his resolve at ensuring that personnel of the Command live above board and maintain the highest ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe who disclosed this to African Examiner on Thursday, in Enugu said, the Enugu police boss, further cautioned the Operatives to have the fear of God and remember that a day of reckoning awaits everyone.

According to the Command Spokesman, the Commissioner, had during the meeting constituted a Committee, headed by the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations, DCP Ahmed Garba, to monitor and ensure total compliance with the order and directives as well as bring defiant to book.

