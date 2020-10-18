#ENDSARS: NECO Adjusts Timetable Over Protests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examination Council (NECO) has postponed Paper I Computer Studies Practical scheduled for tomorrow – Monday, October 19, 2020, until Monday, November 16.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the NECO Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr. Azeez Sanni.

Specifically, Mr. Sanni pointed out that the decision was taken due to impacts of the nationwide ongoing #ENDSARS protests, which have affected social and economic lives across the country.

The statement read in part: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practical’s earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10 am to 1 pm. The examination of this paper will now hold on Monday 16 November 2020, 10 am-1 pm.

”This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in the custody of NECO’s vault.

”While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”

