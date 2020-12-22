Enugu CP Confirms 17 Criminal Suspects Escape From Police Custody

Spread the love























From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Commissioner of police, Amad AbdurRahman, on Monday confirmed the escape of 17 criminal suspects remanded in police custody by court for various offences, directing his men to intensify efforts to rearrest them.

He equally ordered for thorough investigation into the development, urging members of the public to assist the police with useful information that could help in re -apprehending the suspects

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu said “the Command of the Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public, particularly residents of the State, that on 20/12/2020 at about 2130hrs a total of seventeen (17) suspects, mostly remanded in Police Custody by the court for different offences, escaped from the Command’s State CID’s Cell .

He said they flee “after breaking the Cell’s key and resisting efforts of personnel on duty to restrain them. However, five (5) of them have been re-arrested.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman, has ordered an immediate discreet investigation and intense search to re-arrest the remaining twelve (12) escapees.

“He also directs the commencement of investigation to determine the culpability and punishment of any personnel found wanting during the unwarranted incidence.

The Command’s Spokesman added that the Enugu police boss “further warns that such unbecoming lapses on the part of personnel of the command will not be tolerated.

“In addition, the Commissioner has convened an emergency meeting of all Management Team members, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and directed them to deploy all the Command’s personnel and operational assets to emplace adequate security and ensure a hitch-free movements and celebrations during the Christmas and New Year season.

“To this end, the CP, while reassuring commitment to provide adequate security during this festive season, has called on residents of the state and the general public to assist the command with credible information that will lead to the re-arrest of the twelve (12) fleeing detainees.

“Meanwhile, residents of the State and members of the public have been enjoined to promptly volunteer such information or report any person(s) suspected to be the escapees at the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s hotlines.

Spread the love





















