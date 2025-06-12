Enugu FirstLady Unveils Child Protection, Empowerment Platform

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Worried by the alarming rate of violence and abuse of school-aged children, Wife of Enugu state governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, through her pet project, Custos Care Foundation (CCF), has launched two separate children’s platforms aimed at protecting and empowering children.

They are: Little Vanguard Movement (LVM), a school-based child protection group that will transform young vanguards into advocates and watchdogs that would champion the cause of child safety.

Similarly, Little Vanguard Initiative (LVI), is a dynamic youth empowerment programme designed to inspire, educate, and mobilize young individuals to become active agents of positive change in their respective Communities.

Mrs. Mbah, said: “This initiative is in response to the growing concern over violence and abuse affecting school-aged children” saying it calls for serious worry by all and sundry.

The (LVI) and (LVM) are “endeavors that lie very close to my heart, a vision nurtured by the Custos Care Foundation in collaboration with the dedicated team at the Office of the First Lady of Enugu State.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the platforms in Enugu Wednesday, the Enugu state first lady stated that “You will be the eyes, ears, and voices that speak up, ensuring that every child in our schools feels safe, valued, and protected, promoting a culture of care and accountability.

According to her, “This group of trained pupils will serve as Behavioral Change Agents (BCAs), peer advocates and guardians for child protection within your schools.

“It will also be mandated to report issues of child abuse, including physical, emotional, sexual, and psychological abuse, trafficking, bullying, exploitation and neglect, channelled through a specially designed reporting protocol in partnership with school authorities and protection agencies to safeguard their peers.”