Nothing Can Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election In 2027—Ex- PDP Governorship Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos State and Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, says his assignment presently is working towards the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Adediran said this during a rally to announce his return to the APC in Ojo area of Lagos on Friday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adediran had on March 3 resigned from the PDP and announced his return to his former party, APC.

Addressing his supporters at the rally, Adediran said with the positive results of Tinubu’s people-centred reforms and recent defections into the party, nothing could stop the President’s re-election in 2027.

He said: “Our conviction to come back home is as a result of the reforms that Mr President is doing.

“Removal of fuel subsidy makes Tinubu a selfless President because he would have ordinarily allowed the status quo to remain to secure second term in office.

“The President is poised about doing what is best for the country and the reforms are yielding results for the country now.

“That is why we are going to do everything humanly possible to make sure we work for his re-election.

“Our priority is to ensure that we see to how this man will return in 2027 to give to further reposition the country, “,he said.

Adediran, who noted that though he did not win as PDP candidate in 2023, his struggle however opened up political opportunities for people of Badagry division in APC .

Appreciating APC for warmly receiving him into the party , Adediran urged his followers to start work in earnest for the President’s re-election in 2027.

In his response, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who noted that the party was proud to have Adediran and his team back, urged the leaders to accommodate the team.

Urging APC members to keep working hard for the progress of the party, Ojelabi said that Tinubu would always reward hardworking loyalists.

“Put in your best. Let your best be known to all of us. We are there to recognise you. We are going to do everything possible to integrate you.

“Let us come together. We are going to use our own votes as investment to be able to negotiate for involvement in the government,” he said.

He said that Adediran would contribute his quota to the growth of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Olushola Idowu, the Chairman of Ojo Local Government, described the return of Adediran as a good addition to APC, especially in Ojo Local Government, urging party members to welcome him and his followers with open arms.

Also speaking, Mr Kayode Robert, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs,commended Adediran for his courage to return to the ruling party.

NAN reports hundreds of Adediran’s loyalists from the Lagos4Lagos Movement and PDP were present at the rally.

Among dignitaries at the rally were the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi: former Deputy Governor, Sarah Sosan, federal and state lawmakers and other party leaders. (NAN)