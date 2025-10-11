Enugu Governor, Mbah, Set To Decamp To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, all is now set for the Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party PDP to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was confirmed on Friday by the national leadership of the APC.

The governor will officially join the ruling party with his aides and followers on Tuesday next week in Enugu state, APC National Chairman, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda confirmed.

Yilwatda and the Deputy National Chairman of the party, South, Emma Eneukwu confirmed this during the swearing in of the newly inaugurated members of the State executive of the party led by former state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The duo hinted that efforts were put in to bring Mbah on board and it had yielded fruits.

Nwoye, who is now the chairman of the APC in Enugu State, has been at the forefront of the movement to ensure that Mbah crosses over to the APC.

With his new position, Nwoye would have the chance of officially welcoming the governor to the broom symbol party.

Mbah, and other PDP chieftains in the South East started having issues with the umbrella symbol party when the national leadership refused to accept the nomination of SKE Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary of the party.

Mbah, who is the leader of the party in the zone, and other political stakeholders had warned that they would be forced to reconsider their membership of the party if Ude-Okoye was not ratified in place of Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

However, the PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, ignored their threat and went ahead to adopt Anyanwu as the party’s national scribe.

With the development, PDP has now lost all the incumbent governors in the South-East geo political Nigeria, which it once controlled one hundred percent.