Enugu Govt Condemns Murder Of Nsukka Catholic Priest; Places 10 Million Bounty On Killers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State Government has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya of Nsukka Catholic Diocese by unknown assailants.

The government also commiserated with the late priest’s immediate family, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, and indeed the Catholic faithful in general over the tragic incident, which occurred at the weekend, Friday, September 19, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, on Saturday, the government described the action as cowardly and cold-blooded.

Father Eya was said to have been shot dead by a group of assailants, who attacked and killed him along Alumona- Eha Ndiagu road in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu.

The government has, also, reiterated that security of lives and property remain its priority and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It added that it would not spare any resources within its reach, including technology and credible intelligence to track down the criminals and defeat the remnant agents of evil in the state.

Consequently, the Government has placed a ₦10 million reward for anyone with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Anybody with credible information about the perpetrators should quickly contact 07077451426.