Enugu Guber: Oil Mogul, Peter Mbah Wins PDP Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oil mogul, Barrister Peter Mbah, has won the people’s Democratic party PDP Enugu State Governorship primary election held Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe sports Stadium

Mbah, a close ally of Ex- governor of the state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, polled a total of 790 votes to defeat other eight Aspirants

Eight Aspirants out of the 17 that were in the race had earlier stepped down for Mbah, before the commencement of the primary election.

African Examiner recalls that the PDP candidate was a former Commissioner for Finance and Chief of Staff to former Governor Nnamani.

Chairman of the Enugu Electoral Panel from the party’s National Working Committee Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday, while announcing the result at the end of the exercise, said Mbah having scored the highest number of total votes cast during the exercise “is hereby, declared winner of the primary election

A total of 812 delegates were accredited during the exercise, with 807 votes cast while 804 were valid

The election had commenced with accreditation of delegates at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, ahead of voting at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

In his brief acceptance speech, Mbah thanked the delegates for believing in him, saying the process “we have just witnessed today is the affirmation of the democratic tenet of the founding fathers of our great party.

He expressed appreciation to his co Aspirants who ceded their ambitions for him, despite the fact that they were all eminently qualified.

“I will serve you with humility, openness, moderation, and forthrightness, promising to sustained the programme of the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.