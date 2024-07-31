Enugu JTF Troops Neutralise 2 IPOB/ESN Sit-at-Home Enforcers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of the Joint Task Force South-East, code-named “Operation UDO KA” has neutralised two members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafara (IPOB) and its affiliate Eastern Security Network ESN trying to enforce illegal sit-at-home order.

The troops, on joint patrol in collaboration with other security agencies such as the Nigerian Navy, Police, Department of State Service DSS, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC neutralise members of the irredentist group on Monday.

The information is contained in a statement issued in the official Operation UDOKA platform on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to the statement, the troops on patrol sighted three Toyota Siennas and a Toyota Highlander vehicle approaching their axis of advance from Ogboahia general area in Abia State.

The gallant troops immediately pursued the terrorists and contact was made.

“During the encounter, two IPOB sit-at-home enforcers were neutralised and one of their Sienna vehicles burnt.

“Follow up on the operations and further exploitation led to the recovery of one Toyota Highlander, one Toyota Sienna, one Kodiak camera, Techno phone and cutlasses.

“Intelligence has it that in addition to illegally declaring July 29 – August 3, 2024 (a week-long) sit-at-home, the terrorists plan to hijack the national protest to cause mayhem and havoc on the innocent residents of the South-East.

“All law abiding citizens are enjoined to avoid being used as human shields by the terrorists,” it said.

The statement said that Operation UDO KA “is appealing to the good people of South-East to continue to cooperate with security agencies by giving credible and timely information that will help to annihilate the criminals in the region.”

It called on residents of South-East to give relevant information to Operation UDO KA by dialing *193* and press Option *2* on your phone.

“The Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA will continue to carry out its constitutional roles of safeguarding lives and property in line with global best practice as laid down in the rules of engagement guiding its operations,”