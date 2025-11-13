Enugu LGA Boss Puts 1000 Widows On Monthly Stipends

…Applaud Gov. Mbah For Not Tampering With LGA’s Montly Allocation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of a measure to alleviate the suffering of widows numbering about one thousand in Igbo Etiti local government area of Enugu state, South East Nigeria, the Executive Chairman of the Council area, Dr. Erick Ogbonna Odo, has placed them on a monthly stipend.

The Council boss who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in his office Tuesday, said his administration takes the issue of citizens welfare, empowerment, health, security, amongst others very seriously.

Odo, a medical doctor turned politician, noted that he has continued to accord issues relating to water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), the attention it deserves since assumption of office in 2024, adding that the recent certification of Igbo Etiti as the only open defecation free (ODF) LGA in the state by the federal government is a great testimony in that regard, and promised to sustain the status.

The local government Chairman, who had during the media interaction, reeled out a litany of projects his administration has embarked upon in various sectors, stating that such achievements were made possible because the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, did not tamper with the LGAs federal government monthly statutory allocation.

He hinted that his government has completed a state of the Art cottage hospital with modern equipments, aimed at tackling the health challenges of our people, “Because health they say, is wealth”

Aside from not tampering with their allocation, Odo equally attributed the numerous achievements by his administration to what he described as “the great support from the governor.

According to him, “by the Grace of God, we have been able to touch the lives of our people in various areas such as health, portable water, robust security network, empowerment of the less privileged, vulnerable ones, provision of roads, amongst others.

He described the hospital as a template worthy of replication in the state and country at large, stressing that the medical facility has been equipped to handle various kinds of surgeries and ailments, including building quarters for Doctors and nurses that will be working in the facility.

He announced that his administration was ready to pay a monthly remuneration of up to one million naira to doctors that will be engaged in the hospital.

Odo, hinted that his administration has equally provided befitting office spaces for operatives of the Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC in the locality, and assisted in refurbishing a grounded vehicle belonging to the DSS personnel in the area to enhance their operations.

The Chairman revealed that he has initiated moves to resolve the lingering age-long boundary dispute between Ikolo and Aku communities in the local government which has claimed scores of lives over the years.

Our correspondent reports that the local government area had on same Tuesday staged a mega rally in the locality to express their appreciation to governor Mbah, as well as drum

support for his re-election come 2027, positing that he deserves a second term in office.