Enugu LP Crisis: State Chairman Dismisses His Suspension, Says Action Null And Void

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Enugu state chapter of the opposition Labour party (LP), Barr. Casmir Uchenna Agbo, has dismissed his recent purported suspension by some aggrieved members of the party, describing the action as a charade, null and void and exercise in futility, declaring that those who made the pronouncement lack the party’s constitutional power to do so.

Agbo, who disclosed that the national leadership of the party has extended the tenure of the 14-member state executive committee Exco under his watch till next election, pointed out that the party’s constitution clearly stated that only a congress can remove a sitting state chairman from office.

The aggrieved fourteen local government area Chairmen of the party who signed the Communique Purportedly sacking Barr. Agbo, from office, had accused the state chairman of alleged anti party activities.

They equally accused him of non recognition and sidelining of the party’s elected members and other stakeholders, of running the party like his private enterprise by taking unilateral decisions, amongst other political sins.

Addressing newsmen at the state party Secretariat at the end of their Exco meeting in Enugu, Barr. Agbo, said that the Dr. Julius Abure led national executive committee approved the reconstitution of the exco.

“I am addressing you on a recent event that has happened in the state some few hours ago, 72 hours ago but before then, it is my pleasure to introduce the new approved list of approved exco members dated January 22, 2025,”.

He presented to newsmen an official letter by its National Chairman, Abure, addressed to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, informing him of the recent tenure extension of the Enugu state Executive for continuity and for effective leadership.

“The national executive committee of our great party thereby informs INEC that following the expiration of the tenure of the committee members, it has been resolved to review to extend the tenure of the committee members for continuity and for effective leadership,”

According to him, prior to the extension of their tenure, it had been announced in some quarters that Agbo had been relieved of his Chairmanship position.

He said that his purported removal from office, which is null and void, was pronounced by some members at the local government Council areas who do not understand the party’s constitution.

“The sacking of the chairman is null and void. The purported removal of the chairman is null and void,” he maintained

He said the reconstituted Exco under his watch is now going to make the party more formidable and attractive, adding that it would also strengthen it and ensure that members do not decamp, and those already defected return back.

Agbo, stated that he is going to do everything human possible to unite aggrieved members, stressing that no political party is free from misunderstanding or acrimony among members, assuring that the Enugu LP would henceforth, operate as a one big united family.

On whether those who pronounced his Purported removal would be sanctioned by the party he said “We are not suspending anybody.

“I therefore tell our members that bickering and crisis will not pay. We are asking our elected members not to leave the party that made them.

Answering questions from reporters, the Chairman said that the party has counselled its 2023 governorship flag bearer in the state, Barr. Chijoke Edeoga to be very careful not to fall to the ruling People’s Democratic Party PDP overtures to return.

Agbo said they advised Edeoga to look well before he leaps so that he might not fall or sink.

Meanwhile, the state Exco had during their media briefing passed a confidence vote on Barr. Agbo, saying they are solidly behind him and the National chairman of the party.