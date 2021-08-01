Hushpuppi: Kyari’s Brother Deletes His Instagram Photos Of Luxury Cars, Exotic Lifestyles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Usman Kyari, younger brother to the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, on Saturday deleted pictures of himself posing with several luxury vehicles or in apartments on his Instagram handle.

Usman’s social media posts began attracting attention on Friday following his elder brother’s indictment by the FBI.

Usman’s page, with 2052 followers as of Friday evening was replete with examples of luxury living, such as a fleet of cars and photos of him clad in fine attires.

In one of the photos, he was seen posing with a luxury Toyota SUV and, in others, with Mercedes Benz SUVs. Usman took to his Instastories on Friday to defend his brother over the bribery allegations against him, citing the position of Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-minister of aviation.

However, the Instagram pictures went missing on his page on Saturday but social media users helped him to re-post some of the deleted photos as shown below:

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) which, charged with the responsibility of exercising disciplinary control and formulating policies and guidelines for appointment in the Nigeria Police Force, said yesterday that it is yet to receive a formal report on the allegations against Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari in a US court.

Suspected internet fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas alias Hushpuppi is reported to have told the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a deal between him and Kyari on the arrest of another suspected fraudster, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

The US wants Kyari extradited to answer questions of the allegations. Although, Police Inspector-General Usman Baba, said the Force Headquarters had commenced investigation into the allegations, the PSC said it was yet to be formally briefed on the situation.























