Enugu Residents Defy Governor’s Directive, Continue Observing Sit-At-Home

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Enugu State have defied the state government’s directives on the Monday compulsory sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as roads, schools, banks, markets and other public places were completely deserted.

The state governor, Peter Mbah had on June 1 declared “no more sit-at-home in Enugu,” effective Monday, June 5, asking individuals and corporate organisations to ensure full-scale business activities in the state.

Mbah stated that his government would be ready to engage in dialogue with people who have genuine grievances so as to foster lasting peace and security in Enugu State, adding that the order dwindles creativity and productivity of the people.

It is not uncommon for residents in the state to wake up to stories of the untimely death of some who disobeyed the unauthorised sit-at-home order.

It is however not clear if commercial activities will pick up before noon.

The governor’s ban on the sit-at-home order came last Thursday with a call on President Bola Tinubu to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

After his first security council meeting with the heads of all the security agencies at the Government House, Enugu State, Mbah told journalists that the sit-at-home declared in the South-East to press for Kanu’s release had impeded economic activities.

“Consequently, from Monday, June 6, 2023, there will be no observance of any sit-at-home in all nooks and crannies of Enugu State,” he said on Thursday.

Governor Mbah noted that his “government will enforce this with all the powers at its disposal”.

While assuring stakeholders of dialogue, the governor urged Enugu residents “to take back our sense of industry, pride of place and re-enact our glorious past. By heeding this call, you would have set us on the path of actualising our mandate”.

The ban was received the support of the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah; the Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma; and the Enugu State Association of Presidents-General of Town Unions.