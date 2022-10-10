EPL: Arsenal Reclaim Top As CR700 Fires Red Devil To Vital Win

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal returned to the top in the Premier League after overcoming Liverpool in a pulsating 3-2 win at the Emirates.

A brace from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli secured Arsenal’s first Premier League win over Liverpool since July 2020.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino were the scorers for Liverpool who have now suffered their second loss in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck the 700th club goal of his career as Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was again left on the bench by Erik ten Hag but was handed an early introduction by an injury to Anthony Martial.

By that stage it was already 1-1 as Antony canceled out Alex Iwobi’s opener for Everton.

Victory takes Ten Hag’s men up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.