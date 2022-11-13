EPL: Five Star Gunners Goes Five Point Clear At the Top Of The Table

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League (PL) table with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final game before the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s 11-game home winning streak in the Premier League (PL) was snapped thanks to a gutsy performance from Brentford at the Etihad Stadium, as the Bees snatched a 2-1 win.

However, there was a party atmosphere in the away end following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford earlier in the day, which meant the Gunners would top the table at Christmas regardless of the outcome at Molineux.

Things took a turn in the other games as Newcastle United added more salt to Chelsea’s injury. Newcastle United will spend the FIFA World Cup break in third place in the Premier League after a 1-0 victory against Chelsea secured their fifth successive league win.

While Liverpool dispatched Southampton 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League, marking their fourth-successive victory over the south-coast club in their last league contest before the FIFA World Cup break.

Leicester City recorded a fourth win in five Premier League matches, defeating West Ham United 0-2 at the London Stadium. The result snaps a four-game unbeaten H2H streak for the Hammers.

AFC Bournemouth defeated Everton for the second time this week, this time a 3-0 victory at the Vitality stadium, which marked their first win in six Premier League games.

The two sides were coming up against each other just four days after meeting in the EFL Cup, which saw Bournemouth ease to a 4-1 victory.

Nottingham Forest continued their strong recent Premier League record at the City Ground, overcoming Crystal Palace 1-0 to make it four home games on the trot without defeat. Victory lifts Steve Cooper’s side off the foot of the table heading into the FIFA World Cup break, at least temporarily.