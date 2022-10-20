Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United Came To The Party Against Tottenham

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United produced arguably the best performance of Erik ten Hag’s short reign to overwhelm Tottenham in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes got the goals in the second half in a thoroughly deserved win that puts the Red Devils within one point of the top four.

Only the heroics of Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal kept the score down on a chastening night for Spurs’ dreams of competing for a first league title since 1961.

Antonio Conte’s men had got off to Tottenham’s best ever start to a Premier League season with just one defeat in 10 games.

However, the Italian’s conservative tactics have raised concerns despite the positive results and Conte was finally made to pay on a night when United clicked.

Ten Hag had bemoaned his side’s lack of killer instinct in scoring only once in home games against Omonia Nicosia and Newcastle over the past week.

With Cristiano Ronaldo again left on the bench, it looked like United may again fail to turn their fine approach play into goals as they had 19 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes without reward.

The second period was only two minutes in when Fred’s deflected effort from the edge of the box finally beat the wrong-footed Lloris.

Victory would have taken Spurs to within one point of leaders Arsenal, but even falling behind could not jolt a response out of Conte’s men.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were kept in check by United’s impressive centre-back pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.