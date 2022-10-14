Europa League: Arsenal Win As McTominay Goal Rescues Wasteful Man Utd

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third win in as many outings in Group A.

Arsenal are two points clear of PSV Eindhoven, who thrashed FC Zurich 5-0. Bodo/Glimt have four points from four matches.

Scott McTominay spared United’s blushes with a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Cypriots Omonia at Old Trafford.

Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulled off a string of fine saves to frustrate a wasteful United before the Scotland midfielder fired home in stoppage time.

Erik ten Hag’s team stayed three points behind Group E leaders Real Sociedad, who beat 10-man Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 to record a fourth successive win.

While in other matches, Real Betis dropped their first points of the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Roma in Group C as they missed the chance to secure a last-16 spot.

Freiburg eased to a fourth consecutive victory in Group G, piling further misery on Nantes with a 4-0 win away to the French Cup holders.

Fenerbahce and Rennes both ensured they will progress from Group B. Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca, while Rennes defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow.

Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise must wait to make sure of a place in the last 16 despite coming from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Braga.

Union Berlin revived their hopes in Group D as Robin Knoche’s 89th-minute penalty gave the surprise Bundesliga leaders a 1-0 victory over Malmo.

All four teams in Group F are level on five points. Lazio drew 2-2 at home to Sturm Graz while Feyenoord were held by the same score line by Midtjylland.

Ferencvaros are three points clear in Group H after beating Red Star Belgrade 2-1. Trabzonspor hammered Monaco 4-0 to climb above the Ligue 1 side into second.

Villarreal qualified for the last 16 of the Europa Conference League as winners of Group C. Senegalese midfielder Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal in their 1-0 win at Austria Vienna.

West Ham advanced from Group B following a 2-1 win over Anderlecht courtesy of goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.

Each of the eight group runners-up will face a team that drops down from the Champions League, in a knockout round play-off in February.