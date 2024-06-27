Ex-Enugu APC Boss, Nwoye Urges Nollywood Stars To Emulate Late Mr Ibu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State, Dr.Ben Nwoye, has urged Nollywood Stars to emulate their late renowned member, John Okafor, popularly known as Ibu in touching lives of others.

He gave the advice Tuesday shortly after a novelty match in honour of the late actor played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

The match between the reigning Nigeria Premier League Champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu and Team Ibu attracted soccer enthusiasts and members of the Nollywood family.

Speaking with Sports writers, at the end of the match, Nwoye, who was the first choice goalkeeper of the team Ibu, attributed the large crowd that watched the match to the way Ibu impacted on the lives of people while alive.

He noted that while the match was going on, he felt the spirit of the late actor hovering around and laughing as he always did when he was alive.

“I felt like a real goalkeeper, I felt vibrant and I felt the spirit of Ibu hovering around and laughing at us one by one , we made him laugh and happy”.

Nwoye, who hails from the same Amuri Community in Nkanu West Council area of Enugu state with the late Nollywood Icon, noted that they had pleasant meetings whenever they came across each other, adding that he was an Iconic man that made people laugh.

Going down memory lane, the APC stalwart recalled that when the wife and kid of the late actor were kidnapped, the actor remained himself, noting that it was difficult to know that he was traumatised.

Prominent actors including Steve Eboh, ,identical twins in the Nollywood industry, Chidinma and Chidiebere Aneke among others and the General Manager of Rangers football club, Ameobi Ezeaku featured for the Ibu team.

The late actor will be committed to mother Earth on June 28, 2024.