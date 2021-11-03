Ex-Sterling Bank Manager Bags 8 Years Imprisonment For Stealing 219m Depositors Funds

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu State High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Cyprian

Ajah (PHD), has convicted and sentenced Mr. Anidiobi Oliver Chukwuka, a former Branch manager of Sterling Bank Plc, Enugu, to eight years Imprisonment for stealing the sum of 219 million naira deposits funds.

He was found guilty of stealing and converting to personal use the said amount which Ohha Microfinance Bank Limited Enugu, kept in a fixed Deposit account with Sterling Bank .

Mr. Anidiobi, committed the offence between 15th August, 2014, to 16th November, 2017.

African Examiner recalled that the case was first reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, by Ohha Microfinance bank Limited through its’ lawyer Olu Omotayo Esq. who

petitioned the Anti graft agency in January 2018.

The Enugu Zonal office of the Commission investigated the case after which it was further referred for thorough investigation by the Chairman of the Commission based on a further petition made to him on

the 4th July 2018, by lawyer to the Microfinance bank, Olu Omotayo Esq.

He was later arraigned before Justice C. Ajah, of Enugu State High Court, on the 7th day of May 2019, on a 32 Count charge of stealing by conversion, obtaining by false pretence and forgery filed

by the prosecuting Counsel Michael Ani Esq. Chief Legal Officer, EFCC.

The accused was represented during the trial by Chief O.A.U. Onyema Esq. while Olu Omotayo Esq. held “Watching Brief” for the Nominal Complainant “Ohha Microfinance Bank Limited” throughout the trial.

Justice C. Ajah in the matter with suit No E/162C/2019 convicted Chukwuka, of all the 32 counts charge and sentenced him to 4 years each for Counts 1-14, .

He was further sentenced to 4 years each for Counts 15 to 28 which borders on obtaining by false pretence, just as he was sentenced to 8 years for Counts 29 to 32, which borders on forgery.

According to the court verdict, the sentences are to run concurrently.

Recalled also that Ohha Microfinance Bank had also in 2018, instituted a pending civil action against Sterling Bank Plc, before Honorable Justice Chinyere Ani (PHD), of High Court of Enugu. State,

praying for N600 million damages for breach of contract and misappropriation of its’ N219 million Naira, put in Fixed deposit by Chukwuka, the then Sterling Bank Manager.

Reacting to the verdict, counsel to Ohha Microfinance bank, Barrister Omotayo said "We salute the courage of Honorable Justice C. Ajah for delivering this erudite judgment, it's justice to citizens' of this great country which also will go a long way to sanitize the banking sector.
























