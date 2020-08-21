W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Super Eagles Striker Daniel Amokachi Gets Presidential Aide Job

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Friday, August 21st, 2020
By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, as a Special Assistant on Sports.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a press statement by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

The statement titled: ‘PMB appoints Amokachi Special Assistant, Sports’, and signed by John Akanji, Special Adviser on media to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The statement stated that Amokachi’s letter of appointment was issued on August 17, 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The statement reads:

“I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

