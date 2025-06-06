UNICEF Says Over 3,000 Youths Are Mobilised For Climate Action In Enugu, Cross River

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations Children’s Education Fund, UNICEF said it has so far within the past one year mobilized and supported no fewer than 3,068 youths to take climate actions such as climate education and awareness in Enugu and Cross River states.

Within the period under review, youths of the areas were equally supported to collect and recycle 1043kg of plastic waste and planting of 410 trees across the states.

The Water sanitation and hygiene WASH specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Enugu, Mrs Rebecca Bolatito Gabriel, disclosed this on Thursday in a chat with newsmen in Enugu as part of activities marking the 2025 World Environment Day, with the Theme: “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

According to her, 12 secondary school teams, comprising 120 youths, would be showcasing creative innovation, scalable, and practical ideas for tackling climate pollution and improving waste disposal and management.

She noted that every year on June 5, people across the globe unite to celebrate World Environment Day, an initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). World Environment Day is the biggest international day for the environment, it’s held annually since 1973.

“It has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

“This year, UNICEF joins the government of Nigeria to celebrate the day with a focus on contributing to end plastic pollution globally. Ridding the planet of plastic pollution which is an important contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, on climate action, sustainable production and consumption, protection of seas and oceans and repairing ecosystems and retaining biodiversity.

She stated that the climate crisis is a child rights crisis, UNICEF actively promotes climate resilience among young people by empowering them to take action, engage with leaders, and participate in policy dialogue.

“They achieve this through various initiatives, including social media engagement, offline campaigns like the Climate Comic Contest, and facilitating youth participation in events like the United Nations Youth Climate Summit.

“In Nigeria, UNICEF also utilizes platforms like the U report, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme Learning Passport to deliver climate-centered content and build green skill and promotes climate resilience through the following actions:

She stressed that UNICEF engages with the media to raise awareness and stem advocacy that push for action to safeguard our planet through ending plastic pollution.

Empowering Youth Advocacy:

The organization supports young people in advocating for climate action with their governments and in their communities. They provide resources and opportunities for young people to engage in policy dialogue and influence decision-making.

“UNICEF fosters networks of young activists and organizations, like the Green Rising initiative that aims to mobilize and support 10 million children and young people in developing countries to take grassroots action to protect and adapt to the impact of climate change by 2025, the UNICEF YPAT and others to promote environmental protection and advocate for stronger climate action.

“It utilizes social media and digital platforms like the Learning Passport to engage young people and provide them with information and skills related to climate action.

The organization, she added, works to equip young people with green skills through initiatives like the Learning Passport, preparing them for future green collar jobs.

“UNICEF collaborates with governments, civil society organizations, and youth associations to ensure young people are at the forefront of climate policy dialogue and action.

It also focuses on protecting the rights of children, especially those most vulnerable to climate impacts, and building the resilience of their communities.

Also speaking, the Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Prof Sam Ugwu, stated that the Enugu State Government has put in place relevant laws to ensure a cleaner environment in the state.

Represented by the Head of Department, Climate change, Mr Nnamdi Arum, prof Ugwu, made it clear that the state governor, Barr Peter Mbah is leaving no stone unturned in making Enugu an environmentally friendly state.

Present on the occasion were, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha Ogwe, Communication Officer, UNICEF, Enugu and Mrs Julliet Chiluwe, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu.