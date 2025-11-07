Falana Urges FG To Explain Arrest Of Alleged Coup Plotters

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, has tasked the federal government to be transparent with Nigerians concerning reports of an alleged coup attempt in the country.

Falana stated this when he appeared on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, saying that the government is yet to give a clear response to reports of arrests linked to the alleged plot.

According to the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), transparency would allow the government to get public trust.

“You know, a lot of conspiracy theories are going on, and as a lawyer, I can only speak of what I know that is within the public domain,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, the government is making more money on the sale of oil. Apart from removal of fuel subsidy, the government has also been able to increase oil production in our country.

“For the majority of our people, they remain economically disabled. And when people are planning a coup, they take advantage of mass anger in the land to strike.

“Government has said there was no attempt to coup. As far as I’m concerned, the government has to come up very soon, because it has not been able to dismiss reports of arrest of the alleged coup plotters.

“The government has to be more honest with Nigerians if this happened. If it was going to happen. The government must come up.”

Responding to a question that the matter was a sensitive security issue, Falana disclosed that the details of the arrests were already circulating publicly.

“No, arrests have been made. This is being reported. So at the time it was denied, the government was still trying to pick up, arrests have not been made. Information has leaked out,” he said.

“So the government must be honest with Nigerians and react to those reports one way or the other. And there is a way you wish you also mobilise Nigerians, if you are honest with them, to fight anti-democratic forces.

“The government must go back to the drawing table. Who could have led it having listened to those who have been arrested? One way or the other, address the problems.”