Fatima Buhari Alleges her Father’s Signature Was Forged on Official Documents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –Fatima Buhari, daughter of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has alleged that her father’s signature was forged on official documents during his time in office.

Fatima disclosed in From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, a biography written by Charles Omole.

According to the book, Fatima, a forensic auditor, said she reviewed several documents during her father’s presidency and identified signatures attributed to him that she believed were forged. She reportedly showed the documents to Buhari, pointing out the discrepancies.

The book further states that similar concerns about the authenticity of the president’s signature were raised by others at the time.

Fatima, however, noted that the issue of forgery was not unique to the Buhari administration, adding that previous governments had also faced similar challenges.

The author also quoted her as saying that some of Buhari’s speeches and official directives were altered after he had approved.

One such incident reportedly occurred during an official trip to the United States, when Buhari addressed a small conference.

“During a trip to the United States, the president spoke at a small conference. Fatima sat in the hall, watching him read. ‘You were stopping,’ she told him later. ‘It’s unlike you.’ He responded quietly: the text in his hands was not the speech he had approved. Someone had altered it,” the book states.

According to the account, Buhari abandoned the prepared text and delivered his speech in his own words, explaining that such alterations were not uncommon.

The book describes this as part of a broader pattern in which directives were diluted, statements rephrased, and original intentions subtly changed as documents passed through bureaucratic channels, sometimes deliberately and sometimes due to administrative lapses.

“However, sometimes it was the work of a clique,” the author wrote.

The biography also revealed that Buhari believed his office and residence at the State House were wiretapped, prompting him to communicate cautiously, including non-verbally, with his daughter.

According to the book, Buhari would sometimes avoid speaking aloud in his office, opting instead to write messages on paper, fearing that listening devices had been planted in the Villa.

The author added that some security chiefs who served under Buhari reportedly confirmed the discovery of unusual objects in the president’s office and living quarters during routine security sweeps.