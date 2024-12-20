FCT-IRS Collects N252.83bn IGR In 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has collected a total of N252.83 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024.

The acting Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Michael Ango, made this known at the 2024 end of year media parley, in Abuja on Thursday.

Ango said that the amount, collected between January and Dec. 18, represents 101 per cent of the N250.2 billion target for the year.

He added that the figure also represents a 19.8 per cent increase on the N211.1 billion collected in 2023.

He attributed the successes to the dedication of members of staff and management staffers of the service, FCT Secretariat, Departments and Agencies, FCT area councils and other government agencies.

He also commended the support of the Senate and House Committees on FCT

The FCT-IRS boss said that since his appointment in August 2023, he had taken certain steps to improve the ability of the service to discharge its mandate.

According to him, one of the changes is the review and expansion of the organisation’s structure, with the creation of new departments.

He identified the department as Audit, Debt Management and Enforcement, as well as the expansion of the Tax Operations Department by taxpayer type.

This, he said, led to the creation of two new directorates, one of which focused on government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies, corporate entities and international organisations.

Ango added that the other directorate focused on individuals and enterprises and partnerships.

“We also created a separate Learning and Development Department, which focuses on capacity building and training of our employees and other stakeholders.

“We created a High Net-worth Individuals Unit, focused on taxation of HNIs in Abuja.

“FCT-IRS has further strengthened its collaboration with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit to get active intelligence on HNIs in Abuja with a view to improving tax compliance and collection,” he said.

“In terms of external collaboration, we have also strengthened collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Joint Tax Board and the FCT Judiciary, amongst others.

“This is to enhance our ability to collect revenue for the FCT,” he said. (NAN)