FCTA Directs Staff To Close At Noon For Nigeria Vs Ghana Match

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed its staff to close work at noon on Tuesday, March 29, to enable them to root for the Super Eagles in their match against the Black Stars of Ghana.

This is contained in a circular signed by the FCTA Director, Human Resource Management, Malam Muhammad Bashir, on Monday in Abuja.

The circular read in parts: “Arising from the need to extend overwhelming support and solidarity to the Nigeria National Football Team (Super Eagles) … I am directed to convey approval for early closure of work on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

“For emphasis, all offices across the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of the FCT Administration are to be closed for work by 12p.m.being Tuesday, March 29, 2022 to enable staff proceed to National Stadium and watch the scheduled football match which will kick-off at 4:00pm.”

The circular, however, said that services would still be rendered by officers attached to the offices of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

NAN