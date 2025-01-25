FG Adds Hairstyling, Plumbing, GSM Repair, Others To Basic Education Curriculum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has announced the addition of hairstyling, plumbing, GSM repair, makeup and 12 other new trades/new subjects to the basic education curriculum.

The development comes following ongoing reforms in various sectors of the economy.

A statement issued by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said the new trades were added to the Basic Education curriculum to boost students’ practical skills and employability.

The new subjects include plumbing; tiling and floor works; POP installation; event decoration and management; bakery and confectioneries; hairstyling; makeup; interior design; GSM repairs and satellite/TV antenna installation.

Others are CCTV and intercom installation and maintenance; solar installation and maintenance; garment making; agriculture and processing (including crop production, beekeeping, horticulture and livestock farming like poultry and rabbit rearing), and basic digital literacy (including IT and robotics).

The statement noted that the new subjects will take effect from January 2025 for primary and junior secondary students across the country.