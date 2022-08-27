FG Apologizes For Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal government has apologized for the hardship motorists faced because of construction works on the Berger-Opic axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Forosola Oloyede, the acting federal controller of works in Lagos state, apologised in a statement on Saturday.

Oloyede stated that the government knows the pains of Nigerians especially residents of Lagos and Ogun states who are the most affected because of the inconvenience caused by the gridlock.

“To this end, the Federal Ministry of Works has concluded plans with the contractor to suspend the works for today Saturday 27th August 2022 in order to plan and make provisions for required improvements in traffic management on the road,” she said.

Oloyede tasked road users to cooperate with the contractor and traffic management officers to ensure the free flow of traffic throughout the construction period.

“There is also provision for tow trucks along the road in case of any breakdown. Road users should be patient by not driving against traffic and obeying stationed road traffic officers in order to allow for the free flow of traffic,” she said.

“In conclusion, it is a known fact, that there is no pain without gain, it is thus our utmost belief that the general public would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the world-class road infrastructure that the government plans to deliver through the ongoing reconstruction works on the road.

“We, therefore, appeal for the cooperation of the general public towards this end.”