Olu Jacobs Still Alive As Betty Irabor Refutes Death Rumour

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary Nollywood actor, Oludotun Jacobs, is alive and well despite rumours circulating on social media.

Popular Nigerian columnist, Betty Irabor, disclosed this in a message she posted on her social media account on Sunday.

“Olu Jacob is well and alive.. Please ignore all rumours of his passing. He is alive please,” she wrote.

It is worth recalling that the rumours of the actor had earlier emerged online without official confirmation.

This will not be the first time the news of the death of the veteran actor will come online as it was reported in June 2020 on social media that he was dead. However, this was debunked by the spokesperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.

Also, in August 2022, there was also rumour concerning the death of the actor but his wife, Joke, later debunked the news threatening legal action against those peddling the rumours.