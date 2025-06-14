FG Declares Three-Day Fasting And Prayers For Food Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The federal ministry of agriculture and food security has announced a three-day fasting and prayer programme for divine intervention in the agricultural sector of the country.

This was contained in an internal circular dated June 11, where Adedayo Modupe, the ministry’s director of human resource management, stated that the spiritual exercise aims at seeking God’s guidance for Nigeria’s food security efforts.

Modupe tasked all members of staff of the ministry to observe the fasting and be part of the prayer sessions.

“This is to invite all staff of the federal ministry of agriculture and food security to a solemn prayer session for God’s guidance and success in supporting the government’s efforts to achieve food security,” the circular reads.

“The theme of the session is ‘Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development’.

“The prayers will be held at Conference Hall ‘B’ of the FMAFS headquarters in Area 11, Garki, Abuja, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on each scheduled date.”

The circular stipulated that staff are expected to come to work on Monday, June 16, fasting and continue on June 23 and June 30.