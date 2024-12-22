FG Lifts Ban On Mining In Zamfara After Five Years

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has lifted the ban on mining activities in Zamfara State, five years after.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a press briefing, his spokesman, Segun Tomori said on Sunday.

“The Federal Government has lifted the ban on mining exploration activities in Zamfara State, citing significant improvements in the security situation across the state,” the statement read.

Alake stated that Nigeria “has a lot to gain from reawakened economic activities in a highly mineralised state like Zamfara that is imbued with vast gold, Lithium, and copper belts.”

The minister explained that the previous ban, which was well intentioned, inadvertently created a vacuum exploited by illegal miners to fleece the nation of its resources.

He also emphasized that the state’s potential for contributing to national revenue is enormous.

“The existential threat to lives and properties that led to the 2019 ban has abated. The security operatives’ giant strides have led to a notable reduction in the level of insecurity, and with the ban on exploration lifted, Zamfara’s mining sector can gradually begin contributing to the nation’s revenue pool,” Alake said.

“Since the beginning of the Tinubu administration, however, intelligence-driven, coordinated security operations have resulted in the neutralization of key bandit commanders, significantly reducing incidents of insecurity. A recent success was the capture of one of the most wanted bandit commanders, Halilu Sububu, in a covert operation in Zamfara.”

To Alake, the lifting of the ban would also facilitate better regulation of mining activities in the state.

He said this would enable more effective intelligence gathering to combat illegal mining and ensure the country benefits from the state’s rich mineral resources.

“Commending members of the fourth estate of the realm for championing the propagation of reforms and initiatives of the ministry in 2024, Alake noted that the press have been key allies in efforts to sanitise the mining sector and promote market reforms which have made the industry attractive to indigenous and foreign investors.

“On the recent controversy surrounding the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with France, Alake reaffirmed the Federal Government’s position that the agreement does not imply Nigeria is relinquishing control over its mineral resources or entering into any military pact with France.

“The high point of the MOU is on training and capacity building for our mining professionals. We need all the assistance we can get in terms of capacity, technical, and financial support from abroad, and that wasn’t even the first we are signing. We’ve signed similar ones with Germany and Australia. Deliberate peddling of misinformation, despite facts to the contrary, is uncalled for.”