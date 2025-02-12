FG Takes Full Ownership Of Keystone Bank

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has taken full ownership of Keystone Bank.

This is according to a statement by the bank posted on its X handle on Tuesday evening.

It read, “Keystone Bank Limited wishes to clarify media report of a judgement by the Lagos State Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, regarding the status of the former shareholders of the bank: Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Alhaji Umaru H. Modibbo.

“Recall that on January 10, 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the dissolution of the previous Board and Management of the Bank for corporate governance breaches. The CBN followed this action with the appointment of a new Board and Management for the Bank.

“Subsequently the Federal Government through the EFCC filed a court action at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, against the former owners challenging the acquisition of the bank. At the sitting of the court today, February 11, 2025, the court ordered the forfeiture of the shares of the Bank previously held by the shareholders in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria. The implication of this judgment is that Keystone Bank Limited is now fully owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Keystone Bank is entering a new era of stability and growth. Our foundation is solid, our future is bright, and our commitment to you remains stronger than ever. We move forward—together.

Describing the development as a “significant milestone in our journey,” the bank said the move is “paving the way for a seamless recapitalization process”.

“With this clarity, we are well-positioned for sustained growth, stronger partnerships, and enhanced profitability. Keystone Bank continues to strengthen its balance sheet while delivering exceptional value to its teeming stakeholders,” the statement read.

“The bank maintains a strong financial position, consistently fulfilling all its obligations and adhering to all regulatory requirements. We assure our customers that the bank remains safe, healthy, strong, and resilient.”