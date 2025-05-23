FG To Complete East-West Road In December —Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has stated that it is prepared to deliver and complete phase three of the East-West Road, especially the 15-kilometre dual concrete carriageway from Eleme to Onne in Rivers State.

This was announced in a statement uploaded on X on Friday by President Bola Tinubu’s personal assistant on special duties, Kamorudeen Yusuf.

According to him, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, confirmed that the Eleme axis will be open within 10 days and full structural completion, including flyovers and bridges, will start in the dry season.

Yusuf also stated that by June 1, 2025, work will start on the Port Harcourt-bound section of the N156 billion East-West Road that connects the Niger Delta region.

“The N156 billion road project is not just a feat of engineering. It is a strategic economic corridor linking Nigeria’s vital industrial heartlands, including refineries, petrochemical plants, and export terminals. Designed with reinforced concrete, solar lighting, CCTV, tolling points, and rest areas, the project reflects a futuristic, durable infrastructure vision that will serve the nation for the next 50 to 100 years.

“President Tinubu’s bold leadership is transforming how roads are built in Nigeria, from temporary fixes to enduring solutions that anchor development, trade, and national cohesion,” the statement read.