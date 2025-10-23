FG, UNICEF Train Journalists On Ethics, Child Rights Reporting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nation Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in partnership with the federal Ministry of information and Orientation via the Child rights information Bureau (CRIB) has organized a Two-day training workshop for media practitioners drawn from South South, South East and North Central zones of Nigeria on Ethical Journalism and Child rights Reporting..

Welcoming participants to the programme held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Chinasa Ogbodo Nnam, who spoke through the the Assistant Director/Head of (CRIB), Mr. Temitoye Falayi, stated that the workshop brings together journalists, media practitioners and advocates who play vital roles in shaping public understanding, influencing attitudes and protecting the most vulnerable members of the society, the children.

According to him, the programme is also aimed at helping the trainees reflect on their ethical obligations as journalists, explore best practices for reporting on children’s issues and strengthen their understanding of child rights as enshrined in national laws and international conventions.

In a key keynote address, UNICEF Country Representative, Wafaa Saeed posited that the media has the power to amplify the voices of children, highlighting their struggles, and bring to attention issues that affect their well-being.

The Country Representative stated that the workshop is vital so as to strengthen the capacity of the participants, noting the critical role journalists play in shaping public perception and influencing the well-being of children in the country.

Saeed, who was represented by the Chief of the UNICEF Port Harcourt Field Office, Dr. Anslem Audu, stressed that with such great responsibility on the media, it behooves on the practitioners to always report children issues, and stories around them that could have a lasting impact on their lives.

She noted that Ethical Reporting builds trust and heals division, pointing out that in a nation or society with diverse ethnicities, religions, and perspectives, the media is the glue that can hold people together, or the wedge that can drive them apart.

“Ethical Reporting Protects the Vulnerable, especially Children. This is a point close to my heart and the work of our organization. UNICEF. Children are not miniature adults, they are vulnerable, their minds are impressionable, and their futures are shaped by how we represent them”

“I am not blind to the challenges you face. You operate under various pressures, security threats, and sometimes, immense political pressure.

“The temptation to sensationalize, to take shortcuts, or to bow to influence is real.

“But it is precisely because of these challenges that your ethical commitment to reporting, especially of children, matters more, not less.

“Your courage to report truthfully and fairly is a profound act of patriotism

“UNICEF’s Commitment to Ethical Reporting. At UNICEF, we believe in the importance of ethical reporting on children. We work with journalists to build capacity, provide training and resources to enhance knowledge and skills.

“Promote child-centered reporting. Encourage journalists to prioritize children’s perspectives and experiences.

“Ethical reporting on children is not just a moral imperative; it’s a professional obligation. By working together, we can create a safer, more supportive environment for Nigeria’s children to thrive”.

“Through open discussions, case studies and shared experiences, we aim to build a media culture that protects children’s identities and amplifies their voices responsibly and upholds the highest ethical standards.

Resource persons include, the Head of Department (HOD), Film and Multimedia studies, Faculty of Mass Communication, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Professor Charles Obot, Director, Special programme, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos state, Dr. Jide Johnson, Communication Advocacy and development consultant, Dr. Geoffrey Njoku, and Communication expert, Dr. Lekan Sote