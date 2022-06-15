Portable Calls Out Burna Boy For Allegedly Copying His Style

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fast-rising Zazu singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out colleague, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, for allegedly copying his mannerisms and style.

The Zazu singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday where he posted a clip of Burna Boy saying, “akoi grace, akoi mercy, akoi blessing, akoi space, akoi biza biza. Blessing follow you.”

According to Okikiola, the phrases are part of his mannerisms and have become synonymous with his brand.

He also referenced a tweet where Burna Boy posted a picture of Portable and captioned it, “Deep down I really want this to be my album cover. Love, Damini.”

Portable further asked the Grammy award winner to collaborate with him, instead of using him for “promotion”.

“Uncle Burna abeg, shey you wan help me ni or you wan rip me. I use God beg you, shey make we sing ni abi you just dey use me do promotion. Na so you use my picture promote your album. Now you come dey sing akoi grace, akoi mercy, blessing follow me.

“Abeg, make we make song abeg. No ripping o, uncle Burna make we collabo. No rip me,” he said in a video also posted via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He further wrote in the caption, “Need to know what’s up. Let’s link up, this is not a cruise matter @burnaboygram. Street ti take over. Akoi Industreet. Let’s give them 1 banger. Akoi Grace, Akoi space, Akoi mercy, Akoi blessing Akoi Bizza Bizza. No Ripping Zone.”