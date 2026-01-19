FIFA President: Senegal’s AFCON Final Walkout Unacceptable

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condemned the behaviour of Senegal's players and fans during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, calling it "unacceptable."

The incident happened during Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco, the tournament’s host. Senegal’s players walked off the pitch to protest a penalty awarded to Morocco after a VAR review for a foul on Brahim Diaz.

The match was delayed for nearly 20 minutes as Senegal’s players and coaching staff refused to continue. Tensions also rose in the stands, where some Senegal fans confronted stadium stewards and threatened violence.

In a post on Instagram, Infantino said it was wrong for Senegal’s players to leave the field and stressed that football does not tolerate violence.

“We witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands,” he wrote. “It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and violence cannot be tolerated in our sport.”

Infantino added that teams must respect the decisions of match officials and follow the Laws of the Game.

CAF, the governing body for African football, has announced it is investigating the incident and will take disciplinary action against those involved.

Despite the controversy, Senegal went on to win the match after Morocco’s penalty was saved and Pape Gueye scored the winning goal, securing Senegal’s second AFCON title.