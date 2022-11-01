First Indigenous Cassava Noddle, ‘Jigbo Instant African Salad’ Unveiled In Enugu

……Partners US Firm

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The first ever locally produced Cassava Noddle, approved by the National Agency for food Drug Administration and control (NAFDAC), with the name ‘Jigbo instant African Salad’ has been officially Unveiled in Enugu, even as the company partners the popular (US) based C&T foods incorporated in marking the product outside Nigeria.

Management of the company with headquarters in Enugu, South East Nigeria, said it has received certification of the food and Drug Administration FDA of the United States of America (USA).

Speaking yesterday during the unveiling, Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Kingsley Okah, stated that the product which has several nutritional values was a divine project, packaged to sell Africa and Nigeria to the entire globe.

He said: “the fact is that the product, Jigbo instant African Salad’ a product of Mitchelle foods enterprises Limited, is a devine project engineered by God himself, and the intention is to sell Africa and Nigeria to the world”.

“That is to say, we are interested in making sure that people around the world have a taste of Africa.” adding that the product is also aimed at reducing cases of cancer among the people who consume a lot of Can foreign foods which they do not know they are prepared.

According to Okah, “this is our own, and we want to tell people that when they eat Jigbo instant African Salad, which can be prepared within three minutes, they will be healthy, strong, energetic and have good health bbenefits because of its nutritious content.

“By this, we are also promoting made in Nigeria product which is also very important. As a matter of fact, our intention is to see that we introduce our own local noodle to parts of the world, just like some countries always flood Nigeria with their own products.

“When they eat our noddle they will be strong and know that there is no place like Africa”, disclosing that C&T foods incorporated Dallas United States, is her major Distributor.

Okah, further explained that as a product that is made from local Casava, its value Chain has the capacity of indirectly employing over two thousand rural Cassava farmers, particularly Women who now have a place to sell their produce after harvesting.

“So, with our company, this rural Cassava farmers are indirectly employed, and now have a good market place.

He however, appealed to the Enugu state government to provide business friendly Environment for firms operating in the state, including reasonable taxation policy , pointing out that it’s the only way they can remain in business and assist in reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the society.

Okah, equally stressed the need for government at all levels to keep encouraging the agricultural sector, provide farm implements to farmers, especially fertilizer, noting that it would go a long way in boosting Cassava production in the country.

“Government should support and encourage us, and the only support we need from them is a friendly business Environment and good policies that can help we indigenous Producers to grow, and not policies that will make us pay through our nose and close shop.

In a paper presentation at the event, a Health expert, Dr. Mrs Franca Makwe, had highlighted some benefits of Cassava product in human body, saying it contains a lot of vitamins that builds the system.

She said the local noddle has been prepared in a way that it gives the consumers all the necessary nutrients.

Dr. Makwe, said the local noddle is a highly nutritious food that is good for the body enzymes, it’s rich in potassium high fibre content and very rich in vitamin and minerals.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the Unveiling, Engr. Francis Onyeji, the Enugu State Coordinator of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) Enugu state, congratulated the company for the feat, saying it would soon get the ManCap certification from the federal government’s standard regulatory agency, once all the processes are fully completed.

He said the organization is happy that the firm is embracing the existing African continental trade agreement.