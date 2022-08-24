First Vaccine Against Malaria Not For Adults — FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has said that the first malaria vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), will be administered in four doses to 5-month-old babies.

WHO also said the vaccine will be effective against the deadliest parasite, especially common in Africa and it’s not for adults.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the Ministerial bi-weekly meeting on the update of COVID-19 response and development in the country’s health sector.

African Examiner reports that the 2021 World Malaria Report (WMR 2021), indicates that Nigeria contributes 27 per cent of the global malaria cases and 32 per cent of global malaria deaths.

The minister said that the country witnessed a total of 57 million clinical cases per year and annual deaths of about 100,000.

“It is also estimated that about 60 per cent of all out-patients and 30 per cent of all hospital admissions across the country are due to malaria”, he said.

Ehanire said that vaccines for malaria were still under review with the first one known to have reduced the risk of malaria by 40 per cent in children in Africa as of 2020.

“The global target of the WHO is to reduce the incidence of malaria by at least 30 per cent by 2030,” he said.

The minister said that malaria remains one of the most common diseases prone to misdiagnosis and self-medication.

“In Nigeria especially, any symptoms of chills, body pain and headache often equal the purchase of anti-malarial drugs; sometimes coupled with typhoid drugs; from the nearest pharmacy.

“Although effective in some cases, this ideology can be detrimental to our health due to complications and increasing resistance to some anti-malarial drugs,” he said.

He said that efforts were in place to combat the malaria scourge.

“Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC) and mandated it to ensure successful implementation of the programme.

”The right implementation of strategies utilising collaboration and interventions would be based on the resolve of the administration to ensure the protection of the health of Nigerians and in the spirit of one health,” he said.

He said that the FMOH placed strong importance on interventions that would limit vector-human contact towards protecting people from diseases.