Foreign Journalists Hail China’s ‘Opening Up’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Foreign journalists have lauded China’s “opening up” strategy, calling it a powerful platform for diplomatic learning, knowledge-sharing and understanding millennia-old wisdom.

They are participants in a four-month media exchange in Beijing, organised by the China International Press Communication Centre under the China Public Diplomacy Association.

Bulgarian journalist Tania Glouhtcheva said in a world of propaganda and disinformation, China fights back peacefully by allowing more people to witness its reality first-hand.

She noted China’s invitation to journalists, scientists and more, to cultural, political and sports events is key to revealing the truth of the country.

“China is more than politics – it’s culture, history, nature, technology, noodles and pandas. It is a whole new world and era,” Glouhtcheva said.

Cuban journalist, Yesey Perez, called the programme more than journalism, saying it’s an act of diplomacy that deepens understanding of governance, economics and democracy in China.

Perez said the packed schedule has been both culturally and professionally demanding, yet ultimately enriching for all participants involved.

“This gathering of diverse nationalities in harmony proves nothing is impossible with wisdom and will,” he added.

Fijian journalist, Nikhil Kumar, praised the chance to meet peers from across the globe, describing the exchange of ideas as inspiring and transformational.

“These interactions challenged stereotypes, expanded global media perspectives and showed how tradition and innovation can coexist,” Kumar said.

Zimbabwean journalist, Monica Cheru, observed China’s model may not suit Africa, but said there are vital lessons to take from the nation’s development journey.

She praised the programme, saying it prompted deep reflection on democracy, governance and perceptions of China.

Du Ping of the CPDA said over 700 journalists from 140 countries have visited China through the programme since its inception 12 years ago.

“They’ve captured China’s development with their hands and cameras, sharing stories the Western media often overlooks,” Du said.

She hopes such exchanges will show the world China’s reforms and commitment to global cooperation and shared growth.

Jiang Xiaoyan of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the country’s vast media landscape, citing over 1.1 billion internet users and billions of publications.

She stressed press freedom must come with responsibility – objectivity, balance, and truth over one-sided narratives.

Calling China “stable, hardworking, sustainable and sharing,” she urged journalists to explore, engage and share their experiences openly. (NAN)