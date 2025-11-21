Foremost Enugu Queens School Alumni Rewards Students, Teachers For Hard Work

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to promote hardwork and excellence in it’s Alma Mater, foremost Queen’s School Enugu Old Girls Association (QSEOGA), has Rewarded over 105 students and teachers of the school with cash gifts

Our Correspondent writes that the prestigious girls school founded in 1954, has produced scores of prominent personalities in various disciplines across Nigeria.

Some of the Alumni are, Hon. Justice Adamu Augies (rtd) of the supreme court,

Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi of the Court of Appeal,

Prof. Uchenna Okafor of the University of Nigeria Teaching hospital UNTH, Professor Mrs. Ifeoma Okoye of UNTH, the incumbent South East zonal Director of News Agency of Nigeria NAN, Mrs. Maureen Atuowon, amongst others.

Speaking at the colorful ceremony held at the school’s auditorium, National President.of QSEOGA, Dr. Anne Amugo, explained that the prizes and awards were their own little way of giving back to their former school and empowering younger generation.

She noted that as an association, the old girls believed that education thrives where excellence were being recognized and celebrated.

According to Dr. Amugo, the event embodies their collective commitment to nurturing academic brilliance, creativity, and talent among the students as well as honouring the dedication and selfless service of teachers, who were true torchbearers of knowledge.

“So today marks a special moment in the life of our dear alma mater, a day we pause to celebrate excellence, reward hard work, and inspire the next generation of achievers.

The Association leader, added that “We are particularly delighted to recognise outstanding students who have excelled in various subjects, as well as those who have demonstrated creativity and exceptional talent.

She said: “We also celebrate our deserving teachers whose passion and commitment continue to shape young minds and sustain the legacy of this great institution.

“To further encourage their efforts, the association has packaged cash awards for our awardees, a token of appreciation for their diligence and inspiration. Let this recognition remind you that your efforts will never go unnoticed.

Amugo said.

The national president, advised the students to remain focused, disciplined, and determined, reminding them that path to success was built on consistency and integrity.

“To the teachers, she said, “Your resilience, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication are the foundation upon which many generations of leaders have been built. We are forever indebted to your noble service”.

The programme titled 2025 Prize Giving Ceremony has as it’s theme; “Bound By Purpose, Empowering Growth And Elevating Sisterhood”

Awardees smiled home with cash gifts ranging from (one hundred thousand naira), N100,000, N50,000, N30,000, N25,000, N20,000 and N10,000 based on the categories they were selected.

In his speech at the ceremony, Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Ndubusi Mbah, who spoke through his Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs Ngozi Enih, who is also an Alumni, charged the students on self-worth esteem as well as being confidence which Queen’s School Enugu was known for.

Also speaking, Chairman of Enugu state Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Rev. Fr. Hilary Mgbodile, applauded the association for the gesture, advising the students to reciprocate the reward by being good Ambassadors of the school.

President, QSEOGA Enugu Branch, Mrs Atuonwu, in her remark, said the rewards would inspire both students and teachers to perform better, revealing that the branch offered scholarships to students and engaged in skill acquisition.

A member of Board of Trustee, of the Association, Justice Uzoamaka Anyanwu, also charged the students on making hardwork their watch word, stressing the need for them to go for the best in life.

The Senior Prefect of the school, Miss Seniorita Okoroafor, who is one of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the Alumni for the cash gifts. stressing that “I am best in English Language and best in leadership and second best in Economics” she stated.

“I feel so happy for these awards that have been given because this is the first time I am receiving this kind of award, she said”.

The event was graced by parents and friends of the students.