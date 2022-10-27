Safety Training Centre, OPEANS, Receives US Petroleum Institute Certification

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Foremost Nigeria’s Safety Training Centre, OPEANS Nigeria limited (ONL) has recorded yet another mile stone in its operations, as it received one of the highest global certification in the oil and gas industry, from the American petroleum Institute API.

The company, with an ultra- modern state of the Art facilities, with headquarters in Port Harcourt, River State, provides an extensive range of offshores and onshore specialist manpower skills and Safety trainings to give individuals the strength and skills to work and perform optimally.

The certification document for both the Port Hacourt and Warri offices of the firm was signed by Dianna Braud, Director Training and operations of Veriforce, LLC, a company empowered by API to carry out the training of Trainers, inspection of Training Centre and certification of Training Centres, and was obtained by Newsmen.

Our Correspondent reports that following the API certification, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has also presented to the company the Safety and Emergency Response training Centre Accreditation.

The document signed by a principal officer in the Commission, Engr. Mohammed I .Z, read thus: ‘this accreditation is hereby issued pursuant to the provision of Mineral oil Safety Regulations 1997 to OPEANS Safety Training Centre. In respect of Safety Training facility located at No 34, Opete Road , off Otokutu junction, Udu local government area Warri, Delta State.

Reacting to the positive development, via a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday in Enugu, excited Executive Director of OPEANS, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the company will continue to make international best practices and standard it’s watch word. He said despite several odds, including calculated attempts by fellow competitor in the business to pull down the organization through blackmail, frivolous allegations, God has been faithful to the company.

According to Nwoye, who is the incumbent Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal Consumer Competition protection Commission FCCPC,. “We are indeed grateful to God for the tremendous feat we have recorded in OPEANS since inception. It’s not by our power nor might, but just by His Grace.

“Though, it’s has not been a bed of Roses keeping the company running, but we are glad that OPEANS is progressing on daily basis. We have remained in business Since inception till date, and adding more facilities to boost the centre.

The API certification he said is a “serious encouragement to us, and we are not going to take it for granted. We will keep upgrading our facilities in line with global standard. Our state of the art lodging facility is near completion.

The Executive Director disclosed that as part of measure to ensure that users of the Centre are comfortable, it’s state of the art lodging facility is nearly completion and ready for use.

Nwoye, reiterated that the company was fully authorised and certified for operations by the regulatory body.

He however, commended the federal and Delta state governments for providing the enabling Environment for operators in the state to operate.

Nwoye, equally urged government to patronize indigenous offshore Centers as Opeans in the country.