Forgive Fubara like Sanwo-Olu, Bode George Tells Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers, as the country marks June 12.

George stated this in an open letter addressed to Tinubu, saying that since the president recently forgave Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, the same gesture should be applied to Fubara.

George, a former PDP deputy national chairman (south-west), stated that the president should reinstate Fubara to honour the memory of the June 12 struggles.

“If Tinubu could forgive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend the same gesture to Fubara,” he was quoted as saying by NAN.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy — the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“He (Tinubu) later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.



“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately.

“I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle, who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to please reinstate Fubara.

“Tinubu should listen to and honour this appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to our democracy.”