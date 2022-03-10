Former Market Leader’s Daughter Shot Dead In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The daughter of former Iya Oloja of Ibadanland, late Aminat Abiodun, was on Wednesday shot dead by gunmen at her house in Bashorun area of the city.

Fatimah Abiodun was said to have been shot in the head by the gunmen who stormed her residence in Bashorun area, Bodija, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the gunmen did not take any valuable from the house.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday.

“Our sister, the daughter of the late Iya Oloja Abiodun, was assassinated in Basorun, Bodija area of Ibadan.

“It was an unprovoked attack in her house, given that Fatimah was a peace loving person.

“Information I have, revealed that she was shot several times by the gunmen.

“This is a big loss to the family,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying an update would be provided on the incident.

NAN